Brazil's Agriculture Minister Blairo Maggi speaks with Brazil's President Michel Temer during a meeting with ambassadors of meat importing countries of Brazil at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 19, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA President Michel Temer on Sunday told diplomats of meat-importing countries that a corruption scandal at Brazilian meatpackers did not mean the country's meat exports were unsafe.

Brazil's government "reiterates its confidence in the quality of a national product that has won over consumers and obtained the approval of the most rigorous markets," he said.

His comments to diplomats from Europe, the United States, China and elsewhere followed police raids on Friday investigating whether meat companies bribed inspectors and politicians to overlook unsanitary practices.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Peter Cooney)