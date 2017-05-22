SAO PAULO Brazilian federal prosecutors said leniency talks with J&F Participações, holding company of meatpacker JBS SA, have resumed on Monday, according to a statement.

Talks with the group were interrupted on Friday because of an impasse related to the value of the fine that J&F will have to pay. The prosecutors want to impose a fine of 11.2 billion reais ($3.4 billion), equal to 5.8 percent of the group's sales in 2016. The group proposed paying 1.4 billion reais in its latest proposal.

