SAO PAULO The oldest member of the family that controls Odebrecht SA [ODBES.UL] has apologized to the staff of the engineering conglomerate for its involvement in Brazil's massive corruption scandal, following a decision on Thursday to sign a 6.7 billion-real ($2 billion) leniency deal with prosecutors.

In a letter to employees that Reuters obtained, Emilio Odebrecht said he is confident that terms of the accord will allow the company's business to resume growth. He vowed to maintain the highest standards of transparency and ethical behavior in business.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)