BRASILIA Brazilian sugar and ethanol company Cosan SA Industria e Comercio (CSAN3.SA) extended until April 15 a decision on a merger between its subsidiary Rumo Logística SA and America Latina Logística SA ALLL3.SA, the company said in a securities filing on Tuesday.

In February, Cosan had proposed taking over ALL in a $4.7 billion deal that would form Latin America's largest railway and logistics company.

The new deadline will give the controlling shareholders of ALL more time to decide on the merger proposal.

Cosan said the terms of the merger proposal remain unchanged.

