Germany's Merkel says no tax rises in next parliament
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she planned to offer voters in Europe's biggest economy tax relief in the next legislative period, rather than introduce any increases.
BRASILIA Brazil's biosecurity regulator CTNBio approved use of a genetically modified cotton seed produced by Monsanto Co (MON.N), which offers pest resistance properties and is tolerant of the weed killer glyphosate, the company said in a statement on Thursday.
The variety, known as Bollgard II Roundup Ready Flex, can resist insects in the lepidoptera category, which includes moths and butterflies such as armyworm, which is known to attack cotton plantations in Brazil.
The seed was approved for use in the United States and a number of other countries between 2005-07.
(Reporting by Fabiola Gomes, writing by Peter Murphy, editing by Gary Crosse)
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Tuesday she planned to offer voters in Europe's biggest economy tax relief in the next legislative period, rather than introduce any increases.
WASHINGTON The United States and Mexico are close to announcing a deal on sugar trade, Mexican Minister of Economy Ildefonso Guajardo said ahead of a planned news conference on Tuesday after talks went into overtime this week.