RIO DE JANEIRO A suspected Mexican drug trafficker wanted in the United States was arrested in Rio de Janeiro on Monday night as he tried to board a plane to watch Mexico play in the World Cup soccer competition, federal police said.

Federal police agents detained the 49-year old man at Rio's international airport as he waited to board a plane to the northeastern city of Fortaleza. He was not identified.

"He had tickets to go to the Brazil-Mexico game today," the police said in a statement, adding that the man is wanted for methamphetamine trafficking.

Federal police said the man was wanted by Interpol and was detected as soon as he crossed the border from Argentina on June 11.

U.S. authorities were immediately alerted and have filed an extradition request, the police said.

Before his arrest the man had being staying at a hotel in Rio's tourist district with his wife and two children, aged 29 and 17.

