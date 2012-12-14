An employee carries copper hoses at the Sociedade Paulista de Tubos Flexiveis (SPTF) metallurgical company which manufactures flexible metal hoses, in Sao Paulo April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO/BRASILIA Brazil's economic activity picked up in October as massive government stimulus helped industry post its first annual increase in over a year, data showed on Friday.

The central bank's IBC-Br index rose a seasonally adjusted 0.36 percent from the month before and 4.96 percent from October 2011, suggesting Latin America's largest economy continued its gradual recovery after nearly falling into recession a year ago.

The IBC-Br index, which economists closely watch to track Brazil's economy, had dropped 0.52 percent in September. The IBC-Br encompasses the services, agricultural and industrial sectors.

October's data does not presage strong growth ahead though, analysts said, as most of the increase was due to temporary tax breaks offered by the government of President Dilma Rousseff.

"The expansion was concentrated in some sectors granted with tax reductions, such as cars and home appliances," said Felipe Carvalho, an economist with asset manager Claritas in Sao Paulo. "The government will probably extend those tax breaks because the outlook is still very uncertain."

Some of the tax cuts offered by Rousseff will expire at the end of this year, such as in the auto sector. Strong car output lifted industrial output for its first annual increase in over a year in October, data showed earlier this month.

Retail sales also gained in the month, the fifth rise in a row, as tax benefits helped boost sales of home appliances and furniture.

"This rise in the IBC-Br index was already expected, given the increase in retail sales and industrial output...But we expect a weaker print in November," economists at LCA Consultores said in a research note.

While it is considered to be an accurate proxy of gross domestic product data, the IBC-Br index predicted much stronger economic growth in the third quarter than reported by official statistics agency IBGE. Brazil grew just 0.6 percent over the second quarter.

The government has been aggressively trying to revive Brazil's economy, which just two years ago was growing at a break-neck pace. Rising labor costs and a weak global economy dragged down manufacturers already facing chronically low investment levels and a complicated tax system.

In a central bank survey this week, analysts slashed their forecasts for Brazil's economic growth this year and next after very disappointing growth in the third quarter. In their view, the economy should grow just 1 percent this year after growing 2.7 percent in 2011 and 7.5 percent in 2012.

On top of the tax breaks and several credit incentives, the central bank has also cut interest rates 10 straight times to a record low of 7.25 percent and acted to weaken the currency. Worried about the pace of growth, the government may announce further stimulus measures soon, financial newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday without citing sources.

Among the measures under consideration: relaxing controls for high-skilled foreign workers and offering a 20 billion real ($9.6 billion) credit line for investments in oil, gas, defense and other strategic sectors, Valor said.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by Todd Benson and W Simon)