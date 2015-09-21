BRASILIA A gauge of economic activity in Brazil fell at a slower-than-expected pace in July, central bank data showed on Monday.

The Brazilian central bank's IBC-Br economic activity index fell a seasonally adjusted 0.02 percent in July from the prior month, the bank said. A Reuters survey of ten analysts forecast a 0.35 percent decline in the indicator, a gauge of activity in the farming, industry and services sectors.

Brazil's economy has slipped into its worst recession in 25 years, hit by high inflation, rising interest rates and a string of tax hikes and spending cuts by President Dilma Rousseff.

Economic activity fell 1.93 percent in the 12 months through July, according to the IBC-Br index. Over the same period a year before, activity slid 4.25 percent in July.

The IBC-Br index is an early indicator of gross domestic product data. IBGE, the country's statistics institute, will publish third-quarter economic activity results on Dec. 1.

According to a weekly central bank survey published on Monday, economists expect the Brazilian economy to shrink by 0.8 percent next year, following a sharp contraction of nearly 3 percent forecast for this year.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)