BRASILIA Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff said on Monday that the country's needs to overhaul its regulatory framework and reform its tax system to become more competitive.

Speaking at the assumption of Nelson Barbosa as her new finance minister in place of the departing Joaquim Levy, Rousseff said the priorities of the new economic team will continue to be balancing the country's fiscal accounts and restoring growth.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Chris Reese)