Wall St. to open lower on dismal Macy's results
U.S. stocks were on track to open slightly lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the retail sector.
SAO PAULO Brazil's new Finance Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday that constitutionally mandated expenses must be urgently revamped to reduce the country's deficit and put its public finances in order.
In his first speech as finance minister, Barbosa said he will send Congress a proposal by June 2016 for reform of the pension system. He urged Brazilian and foreign investors to continue to have confidence in Brazil despite the current economic and political turmoil in the country.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Paul Simao)
U.S. stocks were on track to open slightly lower on Thursday as Macy's weak earnings weighed on the retail sector.
LONDON Oil prices rose on Thursday, with benchmark Brent crude trading comfortably above $50 a barrel after a fall in U.S. inventories and a bigger-than-expected cut in Saudi supplies to Asia helped tightened the market.