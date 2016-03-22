Yahoo to buy back $3 billion shares
Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday it would buy back $3 billion of its common shares, ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
SAO PAULO The Brazilian government will freeze an additional 21.2 billion reais ($5.9 billion) in expenditures from this year's federal budget, the Finance and Budget and Planning Ministries said on Tuesday, as the harshest recession in decades hampers tax collections.
In a joint report, the ministries said that the amount of budget spending being withheld so far this year totals 44.6 billion reais. The government is expecting the economy will shrink 3.05 percent this year, above a prior estimate of 2.94 percent.
The government has targeted a consolidated primary surplus, or excess revenue prior to interest debt payments at all levels of government, of 0.5 percent of gross domestic product.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Flavia Bohone, editing by G Crosse)
WASHINGTON/DETROIT Ford Motor Co plans to shrink its salaried workforce in North America and Asia by about 10 percent as it works to boost profits and its sliding stock price, a source familiar with the plan told Reuters on Monday.