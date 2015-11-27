BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff will freeze 10 billion reais ($2.65 billion) in expenditures to comply with the budget law after her government failed to pass legislation to cut its fiscal target this year, an administration official told Reuters on Friday.

The government has until Monday to issue a decree to comply with the law that demands that authorities freeze spending to meet its primary surplus target.

Facing the worst recession in decades, Rousseff is scrambling to shore up the country's accounts after years of heavy public expenditures that eroded the confidence of investors in Brazil's once-booming economy.

She is also under pressure to comply with fiscal responsibility laws after the Federal Accounts Court ruled that she doctored the country's public finances in 2014. The opposition said she should be impeached in Congress for breaking the budget law.

The arrest of her point man in the Senate, Delcidio do Amaral, on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a corruption investigation at state-run oil company Petrobras (PETR4.SA), delayed the vote on the bill to change the primary surplus target.

After a collapse in tax revenues Rousseff's government dropped plans to seek a consolidated primary surplus this year to instead forecast a record deficit of 48.9 billion reais. That deficit could climb to 117 billion reais if the government decides to pay massive debts with state-run lenders.

