A new business building is pictured next to a Brazilian flag underneath rain clouds in Sao Paulo, Brazil, December 28, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Brazil's government will continue to seek fiscal balance this year and the economy is likely to improve, presidential chief of staff Jaques Wagner told reporters on Wednesday.

Brazil posted a growing budget deficit before interest payments late last year, raising questions about President Dilma Rousseff's ability to deliver on her pledge for a 2016 surplus in the middle of the worst recession in decades.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Mello; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)