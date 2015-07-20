BRASILIA The Brazilian government is discussing whether to revise its key fiscal goal for the year after a drop in tax revenue, Planning Minister Nelson Barbosa said on Monday.

Barbosa said a decision could be announced on Wednesday when the government releases its bi-monthly fiscal performance report in which it updates its revenue and expenditure estimates.

He also said that President Dilma Rousseff is considering vetoing a hike in judicial workers' wages that puts extra pressure on public accounts. "We are analyzing the alternatives that the government has," said Barbosa, adding that whatever is decided authorities are committed to improving fiscal results this year.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)