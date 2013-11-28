A worker suspended on a rope cleans the glass facade of a business building in the financial centre of Sao Paulo's Avenida Paulista August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Brazil's economy probably contracted in the third quarter, its worst performance since early 2009, as a sluggish recovery fueled by tax breaks and credit incentives quickly lost steam.

Brazil's gross domestic product likely fell 0.2 percent between July and September from the second quarter, when it had expanded 1.5 percent, according to the median forecast of 40 economists polled by Reuters. The GDP report is due on Tuesday.

A drop would confirm impressions of a tough quarter, marked by violent currency swings, declining consumer and business sentiment and more talk of a possible credit rating downgrade.

Most economists said the decline is not likely to be the onset of a recession because most of the contraction occurred in July, due to weaker industrial output. With economic activity seen recovering slightly in the following months, they said Brazil is probably growing again, albeit very slowly.

Still, a negative print would be a setback for President Dilma Rousseff as attention turns to next year's presidential race, in which she will likely run for a second term.

"The second quarter's good performance was mostly due to government help and was not sustainable," said Luciano Rostagno, chief Brazil strategist at Mizuho, in Sao Paulo.

"We're still growing only moderately, but now with a very high current account deficit and eroded fiscal policy. Brazil's outlook is bad, with low growth and high inflation."

Economists warned that the GDP data will be particularly hard to predict because of a recent change in the way Brazil's IBGE statistics agency calculates growth in the services sector.

Previous GDP numbers will also be revised. Earlier this week, Rousseff said Brazil's economy grew 1.5 percent in 2012, not the meager 0.9 percent previously reported.

CENTRAL BANK TO CHANGE TACK?

In any case, economists say Brazil's fundamental story of weak growth will likely remain unchanged, which could convince the central bank to slow or even stop its current cycle of interest rate hikes despite forecasts that inflation will stay above the center of the official target through 2017.

The central bank raised its benchmark rate to 10 percent on Wednesday, the highest among major economies, but hinted at smaller hikes in the future.

"The next monetary policy decision will be taken in a context of very slow growth. This is why we believe the central bank could lay the ground for a slower monetary tightening," said Mauricio Molan, chief Brazil economist at Santander.

The central bank started to raise interest rates in April, when the economy seemed to gain a more solid footing, boosting inflation. Other government stimulus such as tax breaks and subsidized credit lines remained in place, helping boost industrial output and business investments until July.

Economists say that any positive effect from the stimulus measures faded in the third quarter. The GDP report will likely show a drop in industrial production and investments as measured by gross fixed capital formation.

"The industry started the third quarter with high inventories," said Aurelio Bicalho, an economist with Itau Unibanco, in Sao Paulo. "Those stocks have not been adjusted yet, which points to only moderate growth ahead."

Agricultural output probably declined as well, giving back part of the strong gains seen in the first half of the year.

Brazil's economy is expected to grow 2.5 percent this year and 2.1 percent in 2014, according to the Reuters poll.

Senior government officials have acknowledged recently that next year will be more complicated than 2013 as some tax breaks and credit lines are phased out. Market interest rates could also rise because of reduction in monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Brazil's economic growth from a year earlier probably slowed in the third quarter to 2.5 percent from 3.3 percent in the second quarter, according to the median of 31 forecasts in the poll.

Estimates for sequential quarterly growth ranged from a contraction of 1.2 percent to an expansion of 0.2 percent, while forecasts for annual growth rate varied from 2.0 percent to 3.0 percent.

