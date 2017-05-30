Brent crude oil bounces back above $45, but excess weighs
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
SAO PAULO The Brazilian Senate will approve a key reform of the country's labor laws this week, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Tuesday, despite a political crisis rattling President Michel Temer's governing coalition.
Speaking at an investment forum, Oliveira said Temer's reform agenda, which also includes an overhaul of the pension system, will survive the mounting turmoil. "The reforms that Brazil needs are the same as they were two or three weeks ago," Oliveira said.
(Reporting by Eduardo Simões; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
LONDON Oil edged up from multi-month lows on Thursday, but prices remained under pressure from a supply glut that has persisted despite OPEC-led efforts to balance the market.
WASHINGTON The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly last week, but remains at levels consistent with a tight labor market.