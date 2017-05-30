SAO PAULO The Brazilian Senate will approve a key reform of the country's labor laws this week, Planning Minister Dyogo Oliveira said on Tuesday, despite a political crisis rattling President Michel Temer's governing coalition.

Speaking at an investment forum, Oliveira said Temer's reform agenda, which also includes an overhaul of the pension system, will survive the mounting turmoil. "The reforms that Brazil needs are the same as they were two or three weeks ago," Oliveira said.

