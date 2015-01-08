Employees work at a production line in a factory of the Chinese brand Gree, in Manaus June 24, 2014. REUTERS/Jianan Yu

SAO PAULO Industrial production in Brazil BRIO=ECI fell 0.7 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.

The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 20 analysts was for a 0.5 percent increase.

November industrial production fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier BRIOY=ECI, IBGE said.

