Wall St. weighed down by weak earnings, Comey sacking
U.S. stocks slipped on Wednesday, weighed down by a string of weak corporate earnings, while investors turned cautious after President Donald Trump fired his FBI chief.
SAO PAULO Industrial production in Brazil BRIO=ECI fell 0.7 percent in November from October, government statistics agency IBGE said on Thursday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of 20 analysts was for a 0.5 percent increase.
November industrial production fell 5.8 percent from a year earlier BRIOY=ECI, IBGE said.
NEW YORK U.S. mortgage application activity strengthened to its strongest level in eight weeks as the borrowing costs on 30-year home loans held steady, Mortgage Bankers Association data released on Wednesday showed.