BRASILIA Brazil's inflation rate probably spiked at the onset of 2015 to the highest in more than three years as local and federal authorities raised electricity tariffs and bus fares to balance government finances, a Reuters poll showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices as measured by the IPCA-15 index BRIPCY=ECI probably rose 6.75 percent in the 12 months to mid-January, up from 6.46 percent in the 12 months to mid-December, according to the median of 15 forecasts.

That would be the highest reading of the IPCA-15 index since October 2011, and above the official target ceiling of 6.5 percent.

Statistics agency IBGE releases the IPCA-15 results on Friday at 9 a.m. (0600 ET).

The steep price increases expected for early January are a direct consequence of Brazil's recent reversal in economic policy. For years, the government tried to rein in inflation by delaying increases in fuel prices and other costs under its direct control, which triggered a sharp rise in public debt and drew criticism from investors and rating agencies.

The increase in bus and energy fares were among the first of a series of measures taken since President Dilma Rousseff won re-election in October to prop up public savings at the expense of consumers' purchasing power.

Economists expect inflation to climb even higher in coming months after Finance Minister Joaquim Levy on Monday announced tax hikes on fuel and imported goods.

Record-high temperatures and unusually dry weather might also have fueled inflation by pushing food prices up, economists said. Key producing regions in the world's largest exporter of coffee, sugar, soy and beef are receiving much less rainfall than expected for a second straight year.

In the month to mid-January, consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.90 percent from mid-December BRIPCA=ECI, up from 0.79 percent in the previous month, according to the median of 22 estimates.

The range of forecasts is the widest since at least late 2010, according to Reuters Polls data, in a sign of greater uncertainty about the impact of the government measures on consumer prices. Estimates ranged from 0.58 to 1.15 percent.

Instead of resorting to price controls to tame inflation, Brazilian authorities have increasingly relied on higher interest rates. The central bank is expected to raise its benchmark rate BRCBMP=ECI for a third straight meeting on Wednesday, to 12.50 percent, as it seeks to lower inflation to 4.5 percent by 2016. [BR/INT]

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)