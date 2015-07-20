BRASILIA Brazil's inflation rate likely eased in the month to mid-July as economic growth has slowed, opening the door for a smaller interest rate hike by the central bank later this month, according to the results of a Reuters poll of analysts on Monday.

Consumer prices are expected to have risen 0.59 percent in the month to mid-July BRIPCA=ECI, down from an increase of 0.99 percent in the month to mid-June, according to the median of 26 forecasts for the IPCA-15 price index, due to be released on Wednesday.

Trailing 12-month inflation probably remained far above the 4.5 percent official target, quickening to 9.23 percent from 8.80 percent in mid-June, according to the poll.

The smaller price increase on a monthly basis would probably suggest the 12-month rate BRIPCY=ECI is nearing its peak and could ease back toward the government's target range by the end of 2016, as the central bank has forecast.

The central bank has been raising its benchmark Selic rate since October to curb inflation and is expected to increase it at least one more time later this month from the current 13.75 percent BRCBMP=ECI.

Most institutions expect a 50-basis-point increase, but others, including J. Safra and MCM Consultores, have recently revised their call to a smaller 25-basis-point increase as signs of recession have piled up.

"A 25-basis-point increase could be sufficient to bring 2016 inflation expectations down to 4.5 percent," economists at MCM Consultores said in a research note.

"For that to happen, the central bank would have to revise its forecast for 2015 economic growth to at least -1.5 percent from -1.1 percent. That does not sound absurd though."

Estimates for the monthly inflation rate ranged from 0.45 percent to 0.66 percent, while forecasts for the annual rate ranged from 9.10 percent to 9.32 percent. Brazil's statistics agency IBGE releases the IPCA-15 report on Wednesday at 9 a.m. local time (0800 EDT).

Inflation in Latin America's largest economy has spiked after President Dilma Rousseff authorized hikes in utility rates and other government-set prices following her re-election.

High inflation is eating away at disposable income, contributing to what is expected to be Brazil's steepest recession since 1990.

It has also enraged consumers, sending Rousseff's popularity to a record low and encouraging some opposition leaders to call for the president to step down.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione, editing by G Crosse)