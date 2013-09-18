Oil prices jump 2 percent after U.S. launches missile strike in Syria
SINGAPORE Oil prices surged more than 2 percent on Friday after the United States launched dozens of cruise missiles at an airbase in Syria.
BRASILIA The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to hold monetary stimulus steady likely will reduce forex markets volatility and ease inflationary pressures in Brazil, Finance Minister Guido Mantega said on Wednesday.
NEW YORK U.S. equity index futures were lower on Thursday, after U.S President Donald Trump said he ordered a targeted military strike against an airfield in Syria from which a deadly chemical attack was launched this week.
LONDON/NEW YORK The stream of U.S. energy companies going public at the start of 2017 has dried up on concerns over the future direction of oil prices, but private buyers seeking mergers and acquisitions are ready to take advantage of the volatility to secure cheap deals.