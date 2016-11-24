Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meireles speaks during a meeting of the Council for Economic and Social Development (CDES) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino - RTSSODV

BRASILIA Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Thursday that the government will hold talks with financially troubled municipalities seeking 5.3 billion reais ($1.5 billion) in fines collected under an amnesty program for undeclared off-shore assets.

Earlier this week President Michel Temer agreed to share a similar amount with states struggling to pay their employees in exchange for measures to reduce current spending and reforms their pension systems.

Although Meirelles declined to say if the government intends to hand out that amount to municipalities, it was the first time he acknowledged authorities were willing to negotiate.

"We are getting ready to discuss with municipalities to see what is the best solution for this issue," Meirelles told reporters after meeting with the head of the Senate Renan Calheiros.

The federal government reaped 23.4 billion reais in fines from Brazilians who declared assets that were illegally held abroad. In exchange for paying the penalties, they were granted an amnesty from being criminally charged.

Some municipalities have filed suits to compel the government to allocate them 22.5 percent of that amount.

The dire state of the finances of states and municipalities has raised further worries about the fragility of the recovery in a country struggling to shake off a two-year recession.

Brazil's Senate late on Wednesday passed a bill that would reopen the asset repatriation program for another 120 days next year if it clears the lower house as expected.

Meirelles added that the country's gross debt will likely fall below 70 percent of the gross domestic product this year after the state development bank BNDES agreed to repay 100 billion reais in credits owed to the national treasury. The public sector's gross debt is currently 70.7 percent of GDP.

The drop in consumer confidence in Brazil in November was "normal" and will not derail economic growth, Meirelles said.

"No indicator ever moves in a straight line. There is a trend of gradual recovery in confidence," said Meirelles.

