U.S. home builder confidence rises in May
A private gauge of U.S. home builder sentiment unexpectedly rose in May to its second strongest level since the housing bust nearly a decade ago, as the existing supply of homes remained tight.
SAO PAULO The Brazilian government is considering a series of measures to revive the nation's sluggish economy once Congress passes a budget spending cap bill, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.
Speaking on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo, Meirelles said a spate of leaked testimonies from witnesses in a massive corruption probe have so far not impacted the discussion and expected passage of the spending cap bill in Congress.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
WASHINGTON Major U.S. multinationals are pushing the Trump administration to deepen the tax break it has already tentatively proposed on $2.6 trillion in corporate profits being held offshore, a key piece in Washington's intricate tax reform puzzle.