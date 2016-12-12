SAO PAULO The Brazilian government is considering a series of measures to revive the nation's sluggish economy once Congress passes a budget spending cap bill, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Monday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event in São Paulo, Meirelles said a spate of leaked testimonies from witnesses in a massive corruption probe have so far not impacted the discussion and expected passage of the spending cap bill in Congress.

(Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)