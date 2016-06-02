Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles talks during the inauguration ceremony of Brazil's National Development Bank's new president (BNDES) Maria Silvia Bastos (unseen) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

BRASILIA Plugging Brazil's massive fiscal deficit could be done more rapidly than some in the market expect, but the new government is now focused on long-term reforms, Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles told Reuters on Thursday.

Meirelles, a former central bank chief appointed to the job just over two weeks ago, dismissed rumors that Interim President Michel Temer was easing his position and planning a temporary spending ceiling. He said the government would stick to its plan to permanently limit spending growth to the inflation rate of the previous year.

However, he acknowledged spending with education and health could grow faster than inflation as long as other expenditures grow less.

"What is important is to focus on the structural reforms first and not on the shot-term as has been the practice in Brazil," Meirelles said.

When asked if the rebalancing of the accounts could be done more rapidly than the market expects, Meirelles said: "There is that possibility that it will be faster."

Temer, who has replaced President Dilma Rousseff while she stands impeachment trial in the Senate, has vowed a shift toward more market-friendly reforms to rescue an economy mired in its worst recession in decades.

Although praised by markets, many economists believe the proposed spending ceiling is not enough to cover a fiscal deficit that could top 10 percent of the gross domestic product for a second straight year.

Without any immediate spending cuts and tax increases it would take years for Brazil to cover its fiscal shortfall that cost the country its coveted investment grade rating in 2015, many economists say.

Temer's efforts to bring Brazil out of its worst economic recession since the 1930s are going ahead as planned despite the loss of two ministers to a corruption scandal, his chief of staff told Reuters on Thursday.

(Reporting by Alonso Soto and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Alistair Bell)