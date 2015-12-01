Wall St. dips as Facebook and energy stocks weigh
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
BRASILIA Lingering political uncertainties are to blame for the worse-than-expected contraction of Brazil's economy in the third quarter, the Finance Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.
The negative result points to a longer adjustment of the economy, the ministry said. Quickening inflation as well as falling investment from state-run oil giant Petrobras (PETR4.SA) and construction firms were also to blame for the 1.7 percent drop in activity in the quarter, the ministry added.
(Reporting by Alonso Soto)
Wall Street edged lower on Thursday morning, weighed down by a drop in energy stocks after oil prices dropped and as Facebook led technology shares lower.
LONDON/DUBAI OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers look likely to extend their agreement to limit supplies beyond its June expiry to help clear a glut, three OPEC delegates said on Thursday, downplaying the chance of additional steps such as a bigger cut.