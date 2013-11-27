SAO PAULO Brazil raised its benchmark interest rate to 10 percent from 9.5 percent on Wednesday as expected, lifting borrowing costs back to double-digit territory to battle high inflation in Latin America's largest economy.

The following are analysts' comments:

ALESSANDRO DEL DRAGO, CHIEF ECONOMIST, MAUÁ SEKULAR:

"The bank removed a reference to inflation from the statement, which could suggest, at least until we see minutes of today's meeting, that it is now putting less emphasis on prices and more emphasis on economic activity. If that's the case, it raises the odds of a slower pace of rate hikes going forward.

"We have two important releases next week: the minutes and third-quarter GDP, which we expect to show a contraction."

CARLOS KAWALL, CHIEF ECONOMIST, BANCO J.SAFRA, SAO PAULO

"As the central bank removed the part of its statement regarding the possibility of inflation converging to the target next year, I think that this terse statement gives more importance to next week's meeting minutes.

GUSTAVO MENDONCA, ECONOMIST, SAGA CAPITAL, RIO DE JANEIRO

"The fact that they changed the statement signals they are not sure the process will continue with another 50 basis point increase.

"They left it open that they could go with the same pace or reduce it to a 25 point hike in the next meeting."

MAURICIO MOLAN, BRAZIL CHIEF ECONOMIST, SANTANDER BRASIL

"With the changes in the statement, the bank signals it has become more data dependent to decide between a 25 and a 50 basis point hike in the next meeting. We expect it to raise rates by 25 points.

The bank makes reference to having started raising rates in April. It is trying to remind us that this tightening cycle has been around for some time and it has lagging effects."

(Reporting by Brazil Newsroom; Editing by Andrew Hay)