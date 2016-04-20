BRASILIA Brazil's central bank will probably hold interest rates at decade highs next week, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, in what could be the last policy meeting of the current board led by Alexandre Tombini.

All 32 economists polled by Reuters expect the bank's monetary policy committee known as Copom to hold its benchmark target rate unchanged at 14.25 percent for a sixth straight time on April 27 BRCBMP=ECI, hoping to drive inflation forecasts lower as a deep recession rages.

Brazil's annual inflation rate has slowed from double digits in recent months BRIPCY=ECI but remains above 9 percent, according to government data issued on Wednesday.

Two sources told Reuters last week that Brazil's Vice-President Michel Temer is considering changing the central bank's leadership if he takes over as acting president in the coming weeks should the Senate accept the lower house's recommendation, made in a vote last Sunday, that she stand trial for breaching budget laws.

Brazil's central bank is not independent from government interference. Tombini, appointed central bank chief by Rousseff in 2011, has been criticized by many investors since then for appearing to be too tolerant of high inflation, especially after the bank slashed interest rates to record lows in 2012.

Tombini and other central bank directors have reiterated in recent weeks that the bank will not consider cutting rates to help spur growth until inflation expectations fall closer to the bank's target of 4.5 percent, which economists expect to happen later this year.

"At some point, probably still this year, the central bank is likely to cut interest rates," wrote Ilan Goldfajn, chief economist at Itau Unibanco.

Twenty of the economists surveyed responded to a query on what, if any, central bank policy changes would be in store under a potential Temer presidency. Ten of them expected no change, while nine thought the board could turn more hawkish, although open to cutting rates as inflation subsides, and one saw it becoming more dovish.

