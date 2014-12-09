SAO PAULO Retail sales in Brazil probably rose in October for the third straight month, according to a Reuters survey of economists, extending a weak recovery but remaining vulnerable to a plunge in consumer confidence.

The median forecast of 21 economists in the poll was for a 0.5 percent increase in sales volumes, excluding cars and building materials, in October from September BRRSL=ECI. Forecasts ranged from a rise of 1.0 percent to a drop of 0.2 percent.

The recovery may have been short-lived, since data showed a steep drop in consumer confidence to a six-year low in November as a weaker job market and rising interest rates put families on the defensive. [

Statistics agency IBGE releases its report on October retail sales on Friday at 9 a.m. EST.

Household spending, which represents nearly two-thirds of Brazil's economy, has dropped in each of the first three quarters of 2014, contributing to a brief recession in the first half of the year.

After years of consumer stimulus yielded mixed results, President Dilma Rousseff's new economic team is looking to roll back tax breaks on durable goods and recently raised borrowing costs to a three-year high.

Stagnant job creation has also begun to weigh on wage growth, while consumer inflation remains well above 6 percent.

Compared with October 2013, sales volumes probably rose 0.95 percent, according to economists in the survey. Estimates ranged from an increase of 1.97 percent to a drop of 0.1 percent.

