BRASILIA Brazil's retail sales in February probably took their sharpest drop in nearly 12 years as rising inflation and interest rates sent consumer confidence to record lows, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Sales volumes BRRSLY=ECI fell 2.05 percent from February 2014, down from an annual increase of 0.6 percent in January and at the fastest pace since October 2003, according to the median forecast of 20 economists.

The expected drop would add to signs that retailers are no longer escaping from Brazil's broad economic downturn. Just one year ago, sales grew at an annual pace of nearly 9 percent, even though the economy already showed signs of stalling.

The indicator should also underscore expectations of a sharp economic recession in Brazil this year as President Dilma Rousseff raises taxes and cuts spending to keep public debt from rising and safeguard the country's investment-grade rating.

A bright spot of Brazil's economy for about a decade, household consumption has weakened since last year as unemployment slowly started to increase. Besides low consumer confidence BRCCI=ECI, inflation quickened to more than 8 percent a year.

Stripping out automobile and building materials, retail sales probably grew 0.3 percent from January in seasonally adjusted terms, following an increase of 0.8 percent in the previous month, according to the median of 22 forecasts in the poll.

Statistics agency IBGE will release its February retail sales report on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. (1200 GMT).

Economists' estimates ranged from an increase of 1.2 percent to a drop of 1.0 percent for the monthly change in sales and from a rise of 2.0 percent to a decline of 3.2 percent year over year.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)