BRASILIA Retail sales in Brazil probably fell sharply in December, erasing all of the unexpected gains in the previous two months as a deep recession hampered Christmas demand, a Reuters poll showed.

Sales, excluding automobiles and building materials, likely dropped 2.5 percent in December from November after seasonal adjustments BRRSL=ECI, its worst performance in one year, according to the median of 22 forecasts.

Sales were surprisingly strong in the previous two months, but economists said that was largely caused by the recent adoption of earlier holiday promotions similar to the U.S. "Black Friday" and "Cyber Monday" sales that boosted demand in November at the expense of December.

With inflation running above 10 percent, consumer confidence near record lows and rising unemployment, sales were bound to keep falling after what economists said was a temporary uptick.

"Consumption should continue to struggle all throughout 2016 as we not only foresee more labor market softness, but believe that credit conditions will tighten further as delinquencies start to go up," economists with Morgan Stanley wrote in a research report.

Year on year, December sales BRRSLY=ECI probably fell 7.05 percent, according to the median of 22 forecasts.

The national statistics agency IBGE will publish the numbers on Tuesday at 9 a.m. local time (1100 GMT). Estimates for the monthly drop ranged from 0.5 percent to 4.3 percent, and forecasts for the year-on-year decline ranged from 5.0 percent to 7.8 percent.

A broader measure of retail sales, including automobiles and building materials, which are usually more volatile, could slip even further as car sales plunged in December BRASLM=ECI, according to economists with Barclays.

