BRASILIA Economists cut their forecasts for Brazil's 2015 inflation rate for the first time since December, to 8.13 percent from 8.20 percent in the previous week, according to a weekly central bank poll with about 100 economists.
Forecasts for economic growth and interest rates at end-2015 remained unchanged at -1.01 and 13.25 percent respectively.
(pct) 2015 2016
previous new previous new
forecast forecast forecast forecast
Consumer inflation 8.20 8.13 5.60 5.60
Exchange rate 3.25 3.25 3.30 3.30
(reais per U.S
dollar, end-period)
Interest rate 13.25 13.25 11.50 11.50
(end-period)
GDP growth -1.01 -1.01 1.10 1.00
Industrial output -2.64 -2.50 1.50 1.50
