BRASILIA Inflation expectations in Brazil held up far above the government's target range last week, limiting the room for possible interest rate cuts despite the recession, a weekly central bank survey showed on Monday.

Forecasts for Brazil's 2016 inflation rate rose slightly to 7.59 percent from 7.57 percent in the prior week's survey, above the 6.5 percent ceiling of the official target range.

Expectations for Brazil's economic growth in 2016 and 2017 remained unchanged, projecting only a meager recovery next year after a second straight year of sharp contraction in 2016.

(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Alison Williams)