BRASILIA Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has vetoed a decree that exempted more workers from income tax this year, according to the official gazette published on Tuesday, in another move to save cash to meet a key fiscal target.

Rousseff, a leftist who recently began her second presidential term, vetoed an increase of 6.5 percent in the income tax brackets, which would have raised the take-home pay for more middle-class workers.

In May, Rousseff issued a decree to raise the brackets by 4.5 percent in 2015, effectively cutting taxes for Brazilians ahead of the October presidential elections.

Congress later raised the adjustment to 6.5 percent, which the government said would have cost state coffers about 7 billion reais ($2.67 billion) in lost tax revenue this year.

Rousseff vetoed the steeper adjustment to protect the country's finances, Institutional Relations Minister Pepe Vargas said on Tuesday. He added that Rousseff will issue another decree to keep the adjustment at 4.5 percent.

The scaling income tax brackets table exempts workers who earn less, which means that an upward adjustment would exempt more people.

Since her re-election in October, Rousseff has cut public spending and raised taxes to cover a widening fiscal gap that has worried investors and rating agencies.

Finance Minister Joaquim Levy announced on Tuesday a series of tax increases to collect an extra 20.6 billion reais, or about a third of the government's primary budget surplus goal of 66 billion reais.

