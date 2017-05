Brazilian President Michel Temer arrives at the Hangzhou Exhibition Center for the G20 Summit, in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Etienne Oliveau/Pool

BRASILIA Brazilian President Michel Temer sought to offset criticism of planned austerity measures on Wednesday, denying that a proposed ceiling on public spending will impact health and education expenditures.

Temer said reform of the country's outdated labor laws, another unpopular proposal to reduce the cost of business in Brazil, is under discussion but nothing has been decided yet.

