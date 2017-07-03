FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil government raises 2017 trade surplus forecast to $60 billion
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Tax hike under GST could boost illegal bullion, jewellery sales
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
Blast in Bangladesh garment factory kills 10 people
More records for Federer but no match point glory
More records for Federer but no match point glory
July 3, 2017 / 7:14 PM / a day ago

Brazil government raises 2017 trade surplus forecast to $60 billion

1 Min Read

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil on Monday raised its forecast for the 2017 trade surplus to $60 billion from $55 billion, brightening the outlook for a still-fragile economic recovery from the country's deepest recession in decades.

Latin America's largest economy posted a trade surplus of $36.219 billion between January and June, the trade ministry said on Monday, boosted by strong sales of agricultural goods, oil and automobiles.

Reporting by Cesar Raizer; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Dan Grebler

