SAO PAULO - Earth tones, mini skirts, cropped trousers and maxi coats were the dominate looks at Sao Paulo Fashion Week on Monday in collections that mixed comfort with luxury on the runway.

Brazilian fashion brand Animale featured clean, tailored looks with large overcoats in a palette of black, white and neutral colors with splashes of red and green.

UMA's Raquel Davidowicz opted for an equally bold look in an eclectic collection with a mixture of materials.