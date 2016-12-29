Wall Street slips as energy, financials lose ground
U.S. stocks inched lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 retreating slightly from a record, as weakness in the energy and financial sectors outweighed gains in technology shares.
BRASILIA The Brazilian federal government plans to dismiss more than 4,600 employees to save up to 240 million reais ($73 million) per year, Planning Minister Dyogo de Oliveira said on Thursday.
WASHINGTON U.S. consumer spending recorded its biggest increase in four months in April and monthly inflation rebounded, pointing to firming domestic demand that could allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates next month.