2 days ago
Brazil ports group sees $47 million in losses from Para protests
July 12, 2017 / 11:51 PM / 2 days ago

Brazil ports group sees $47 million in losses from Para protests

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian private ports association ATP on Wednesday said it was expecting 150 million reais ($47 million) worth of losses from protests this month on a highway in northern Para state.

ATP said in a statement to Reuters that the losses would be caused by a lack of grains for transport from the riverside city of Miritituba, where grains traders Cargill Inc and Bunge Ltd opened terminals in recent years. Protesters blocking the highway have decried President Michel Temer's veto of legislation that would have reduced the area under protection at a national forest in the region.

Reporting by Jose Roberto Gomes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

