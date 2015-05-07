Hair artist and barber Nariko, 27, finishes etching images of Barcelona's Neymar and his team's badge onto the head of customer Luiz Fernadez, 15, before the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich at his barbershop in Sao Vicente, near Santos, in Sao Paulo state May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Hair artist and barber Nariko, 27, etches an image of Barcelona's Neymar on the head of customer Luiz Fernadez, 15, before the Champions League semifinal first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Bayern Munich, at his barbershop in Sao Vicente, near Santos, in Sao Paulo state May 6, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

SAO PAULO Looking for a new way to pay homage to your favorite sportsman or singer?

At a salon just outside the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, artistic hairdresser Nariko is offering a stylish option -- etching the profiles of the famous onto the sides and back of his clients' heads.

The 27-year-old has been getting creative for a about a year now, reproducing images of rapper Snoop Dogg, Jesus Christ and even Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper on scalps.

"Just like there are pictures and paintings and it is called art, our work is art too," Nariko said.

Clients bring a picture of their favorite celebrity and Nariko gets to work with a hair clipper to cut the image. With the basic outline in place, he then carefully uses a razorblade to cut in smaller details, sometimes adding color.

Nariko, whose grandfather and uncle were barbers, says he likes that his job inspires the younger generation.

"It makes me really happy ... Because Neymar inspires a lot of young people to get into soccer and with the art work I'm doing these days there are a lot of young people who want to know about the profession," he said.

On Wednesday, Luis Fernando, 15, spent some three hours at the salon to get the star Brazilian and Barcelona striker Neymar etched onto his head.

"I got his picture cut into my hair once before. I'm doing it again," Fernando said. "I like him. He inspires me."

A haircut at Nariko Hair Style costs between 20 to 50 reais ($6.55 to $16.40) while the sculpting of a face increases to 120-140 reais. (1 US dollar = 3.0496 Brazilian real)

(Reporting By Reuters Television; Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian in London; Editing by Crispian Balmer)