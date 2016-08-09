BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
BRASILIA The Brazilian government has decided not to move ahead with the Sao Luiz do Tapajos hydroelectric dam project in the Amazon for the time being, Mines and Energy Minister Fernando Coelho Filho said on Tuesday.
Coelho Filho also said that a bill that would relieve the state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA of its obligations to be the operator in all subsalt oil prospects will not be voted on until the lower house approves legislation intended to ease states' debt burdens.
ZURICH Swiss voters backed the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities in a binding referendum on Sunday.