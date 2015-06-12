SAO PAULO Activity in Brazil's capital markets, which has been slow this year in the wake of political and economic uncertainty, could gain traction as share offerings begin to recover over the coming months, a senior banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said.

A recent spree of Brazilian corporate debt sales to global investors may help kickstart more active equity capital markets activity in Latin America's largest economy, Hans Lin, head of Brazil investment banking at BofA Merrill Lynch, told Reuters in an interview late on Thursday.

Seven Brazilian companies including commercial lender Itaú Unibanco Holding SA and planemaker Embraer SA sold debt in international markets in recent weeks, after a drought that lasted almost six months.

The gradual yet robust dealflow in Brazilian debt offerings reflects improving investor sentiment about Brazil, Lin added, without elaborating about potential candidates for offerings. Brazilian financial assets have fluctuated violently this year amid growing uncertainty over the government's ability to cut budget spending and stave off a recession.

"Things are much better now than six months ago," Lin said. "My feeling is that, now that a window of opportunity opened for debt sales, equities could follow."

Companies mulling acquisitions or expansion might be tempted to tap equity markets if conditions look supportive, he noted. The success of any initial public or a follow-on offering this year will increasingly hinge on how buyers and sellers agree on the right pricing, Lin said.

In the case of IPOs, companies looking to debut in the local stock market face a delicate juggling act: how to offer manageable risk and attractive returns to investors in an environment where uncertainty could remain high.

"It is quite important that the issue has a good after-market performance so more investors get into future deals," he said.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch as well as Brazil's top underwriters, including Grupo BTG Pactual SA and Credit Suisse Group AG, expect market activity to resume in the second half of 2015 should confidence among foreign investors, traditionally the largest buyers of Brazilian IPOs, recover.

Despite waning capital markets activity this year, Bank of America Merrill Lynch intends to keep growing its market share for financial advisory in Brazil - where Lin said the bank ranks among the top-five investment banks.

(Editing by Bernard Orr)