SAO PAULO Brazil's orange juice industry said on Friday it is urging U.S. authorities to permit a higher level of the fungicide carbendazim in its shipments, several of which have been detained by the United States.

Industry representatives told reporters on a call that they are asking the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to allow up to 60 parts per billion in frozen concentrated orange juice, still within levels deemed safe but more than the current 10 ppb limit.

They also said they were studying alternatives to carbendazim should the juice shipments be rejected.

The FDA on Friday said juice shipments from Brazil and Canada had tested positive for the fungicide, which is banned in the United States.

(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Writing by Luis Andres Henao; Editing by Dale Hudson)