Brazil's Finance Minister Joaquim Levy gestures during a hearing of the Consumer Protection Committee at the Chamber of Deputies in Brasilia, Brazil July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazilian Finance Minister Joaquim Levy called off a press conference scheduled for later on Tuesday at the ministry's tax appeals court, his press office said, without citing the reasons for the cancellation.

Although the press briefing was about the tax court, many investors expected Levy to comment on Standard & Poor's threat to strip Brazil of its coveted investment-grade rating.

