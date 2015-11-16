RIO DE JANEIRO - Marchers in Brazil's LGBT parade in Copacabana opened the annual event with a tribute to the victims of the attacks in Paris last week and those who died in the mudslide earlier this month.

"Despite the great joy we feel to be alive, we cannot forget the tragedy for those families who have lost their loved ones, just as so many of us have lost loved one too," an unidentified drag queen said.

During the parade thousands of condoms were handed out and HIV testing was also offered