The streets of Sao Paulo were filled on Sunday (May 29) for the 20th edition of the annual LGBT parade. This year's celebration protested against transphobia and participants made reference to a parliamentary motion signed by the suspended President Dilma Rousseff in April, which allows people to identify their gender as transsexual in official federal administration.

The march coincided with protests against conservative interim president Michel Temer, who has been criticized for threatening social advances made over the last decade by moves such folding a Ministry of Women, Racial Equality and Human Rights. It's thought that around one million people attended the parade. Reporting by Saskia O’Donoghue.