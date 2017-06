FILE PHOTO - Brazil's Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles smiles during a meeting between Brazil's president Michel Temer and Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

BRASILIA Brazilian Finance Minister Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that the government has enough votes to approve its landmark pension reform proposal in Congress.

Speaking to reporters in Brasilia, Meirelles also said that the government expects to conclude on Thursday talks to provide tax relief to rural producers.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Paul Simao)