BRUMADINHO, MINAS GERAIS, Brazil - Paintings, sculptures and art installations spread throughout a 250-acre garden in Brazil's southeast make up the lush landscape of Inhotim, one of the largest open-air museums in the world.

Designed by Brazilian landscape artist Roberto Burle Marx, Inhotim is home to one of the world's biggest contemporary art collections.

On display are more than 500 works by artists such as Anish Kapoor, Matthew Barney and Brazilians Vik Muniz, Helio Oticica and Tunga.