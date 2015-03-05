A policeman stands in front of the Petrobras headquarters during a protest in Rio de Janeiro March 4, 2015. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO The decision by Moody's Investors Service to cut Petróleo Brasileiro SA's ratings to "junk" last week has so far triggered a mild selloff, as bonds of the world's most indebted oil company remain in most major investment-grade debt indexes, analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch said on Thursday.

Analysts led by Anne Milne said in a client note that a "true test" looms should the Brazilian state-controlled company known as Petrobras (PETR4.SA) (PBR.N) face another downgrade and its bonds migrate from all major investment-grade indexes toward high-yield, or speculative, ones.

Moody's two-notch rating cut to "Ba2" led BofA Merrill Lynch to exclude Petrobras from its high-grade indexes since the oil producer's composite rating from all three major ratings firms - Moody's, Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings - averaged a "junk" ranking.

The downgrade "led to some selling, but so far it has been absorbed relatively well by the market," Milne said.

Yet the fact that some other high-grade bond indexes still regard Petrobras debt as investment-grade has prevented steeper downward price pressure. In Europe, the downgrade put more initial pressure on bonds as Petrobras bonds exited two of the region's top-three investment-grade indexes, Milne said.

"So quite interestingly, Petrobras is now in the major BofAML Global high-yield indices as well in the market's most widely tracked U.S. investment-grade index," the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index, she added.

Her remarks highlight challenges facing Petrobras as a corruption probe hampers confidence and makes it harder for the Rio de Janeiro-based company to access global capital markets as the price of oil slides. The company's board authorized management to raise up to $19 billion, although it did not say from where.

Trading volumes and prices on Petrobras bonds are expected to undergo violent swings in coming months, while spreads - the difference between the yield that Petrobras pays to investors and that of comparable U.S. Treasury notes - are more likely to widen than narrow, Deutsche Bank Securities recently said.

According to BofA Merrill Lynch, Petrobras' outstanding debt was $135 billion at end September, of which bondholders held about $54 billion. Bank loans represented about $58 billion, with Brazilian state-controlled lenders holding the remaining exposure.

Petrobras' 6.25 percent bond due March 2024 US71647NAM1=TE has traded between about 90 cents and 94.8 cents on the dollar between the Feb. 24 downgrade and Thursday. Prices have risen in four of the past five sessions, according to Tradeweb.

(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Matthew Lewis)