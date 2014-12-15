The headquarters of Brazilian oil company Petrobras is seen in Rio de Janeiro November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO Morgan & Morgan PA filed a class action lawsuit against Petróleo Brasileiro SA (PBR.N) (PBRa.N) on Monday in a U.S. court, the latest in a series of legal actions against Brazil's state-controlled oil producer in the wake of a corruption scandal.

In a statement, Morgan & Morgan said the lawsuit was filed in the District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the company between May 20, 2010 and Nov. 21, 2014.

Morgan & Morgan said the complaint alleges that Petrobras, as the company is commonly known, "issued materially false and misleading statements by misrepresenting facts and failing to disclose a culture of corruption." Last week, a similar action by Wolf Popper LLP was filed in the same court.

