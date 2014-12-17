Oil dips, on course for biggest weekly drop in a month
LONDON Oil prices edged lower on Friday, on course for the biggest weekly drop in a month, over doubts that an OPEC-led production cut will restore balance to an oversupplied market.
SAO PAULO Brazil's comptroller general, known as the CGU, said on Wednesday that state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (PETR4.SA) overpaid $659.4 million for the Pasadena refinery in Texas it finished buying in 2008.
The CGU said in a statement that 22 people including former Petrobras executives Jose Sergio Gabrielli, Nestor Cervero, Paulo Roberto Costa, Renato Duque and Jorge Zelada could be responsible for the overpayment.
The CGU is also investigating eight construction firms that have contracts with the oil company as part of a growing corruption probe.
(Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Chris Reese)
LONDON The euro zone economy bounded into the second quarter with strong broad-based growth, according to a survey showing businesses increased activity at the fastest rate for six years as new orders stayed robust.