WASHINGTON Brazilian Finance Minster Henrique Meirelles said on Wednesday that there is little room for additional concessions to interest groups in a pension reform bill before Congress.

He said the reform is crucial to restoring confidence in Brazil's rebounding economy, which he forecast to grow 2.7 percent in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, during a news conference in Washington.

